2020 Districtwide College Fair to be virtual but just as informative

For more than a decade, thousands of Dallas ISD students and parents with questions about college have attended the districtwide college fair for answers. This year’s event will again offer vital information about college admission, financial aid, campus life and how to select a best-fit college. The main difference is the 2020 event will be held virtually to accommodate families during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s college fair is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., Wed., Sept. 16. and students can register here.

Tamara Singleton is a counseling coordinator for the district’s Counseling Services team. Singleton says the virtual platform of this year’s college fair means students and families can explore higher education options from the comfort of their home via one-on-one visits with college recruiters who will meet families in virtual breakout rooms.

Singleton says representatives of an estimated 200 colleges, universities, technical schools, and military branches will participate in the fair. To prepare to get the most from the virtual event, families are encouraged to view a video at https://youtu.be/FaOXWLzjviA and to visit the Go to College Fairs website which lists a variety of advice and information about preparing for college, including:

Counseling Services staff realize this is a totally new experience for many families and invites parents with questions to reach out to the department via its Let’s Talk page at https://www.dallasisd.org/Page/65281 or by phone at 972-925-3700.