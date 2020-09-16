What is my high school student’s password to login to their device and access digital learning tools?

To streamline password support for the first day of school, we reset the digital password for all student accounts.
Go here to see reset password information for elementary and middle school students
While the reset username is the same for all high school students– the child’s seven-digit identification number @dallasisd.org –several schools have different reset passwords.
The reset password for the schools below is: Disd$2021
Booker T Washington HS for Performing & Visual Arts
Bryan Adams High School
David W Carter High School
Dr. Wright L Lassiter Jr Early College High School
Emmett J Conrad High School
Franklin D Roosevelt High School
H Grady Spruce High School
Hillcrest High School
Innovation Design Entrepreneurship Academy
Irma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School
James Madison High School
Justin F. Kimball High School
Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy
L.G. Pinkston High School
Lincoln Humanities/Communications Magnet High School
Moises E Molina High School
New Tech High School at B.F. Darrell
North Dallas High School
Rosie Sorrells Education and Social Services HS
Seagoville High School
South Oak Cliff High School
Thomas Jefferson High School
Townview Business & Management
Townview Health Professions
Townview Science & Engineering
Townview Talented & Gifted
Trinidad Garza Early College at Mt View
W H Adamson High School
W W Samuell High School
Wilmer-Hutchins High School
Woodrow Wilson High School
The reset password for the schools below is Disd$2022
Skyline High School
Sunset High School
The reset password for the school below is: Disd$2023
W.T. White High School
The reset password for the schools below is: S + Student Id (example S1234567)
Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy at A. Maceo Smith
CityLab High School
Students who are still having trouble logging in should first contact their school for assistance.