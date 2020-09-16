What is my high school student’s password to login to their device and access digital learning tools?

To streamline password support for the first day of school, we reset the digital password for all student accounts.

Go here to see reset password information for elementary and middle school students

While the reset username is the same for all high school students– the child’s seven-digit identification number @dallasisd.org –several schools have different reset passwords.

The reset password for the schools below is: Disd$2021

Booker T Washington HS for Performing & Visual Arts

Bryan Adams High School

David W Carter High School

Dr. Wright L Lassiter Jr Early College High School

Emmett J Conrad High School

Franklin D Roosevelt High School

H Grady Spruce High School

Hillcrest High School

Innovation Design Entrepreneurship Academy

Irma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School

James Madison High School

Justin F. Kimball High School

Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy

L.G. Pinkston High School

Lincoln Humanities/Communications Magnet High School

Moises E Molina High School

New Tech High School at B.F. Darrell

North Dallas High School

Rosie Sorrells Education and Social Services HS

Seagoville High School

South Oak Cliff High School

Thomas Jefferson High School

Townview Business & Management

Townview Health Professions

Townview Science & Engineering

Townview Talented & Gifted

Trinidad Garza Early College at Mt View

W H Adamson High School

W W Samuell High School

Wilmer-Hutchins High School

Woodrow Wilson High School

The reset password for the schools below is Disd$2022

Skyline High School

Sunset High School

The reset password for the school below is: Disd$2023

W.T. White High School

The reset password for the schools below is: S + Student Id (example S1234567)

Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy at A. Maceo Smith

CityLab High School

Students who are still having trouble logging in should first contact their school for assistance.