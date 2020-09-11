Dallas ISD joins cohort to further school integration nationwide

Dallas ISD administrators join a nationwide effort of school-system leaders to develop strategies that further equity in education.

The district has been selected to be part of the inaugural Bridges Collaborative cohort. Approximately 50 organizations – school districts, charter schools and fair-housing advocates – are members of this school integration initiative. The Collaborative will serve as a hub for practitioners from across the country.

The Bridges Collaborative cohort will participate in a two-year arc of collaboration and support that will feature three national convenings and a series of regional convenings, as well regular opportunities for online collaboration and access to trainings and resources.

The cohort kickoff and first national convening will be virtual and will take place on Thursday and Friday, October 15 and 16, 2020.