What is my student’s password to login to their device and access digital learning tools?

To streamline password support for the first day of school, we reset the digital password for all student accounts.
The reset password for iPads for elementary and middle school students is:
Username: Your child’s seven-digit student identification number
Password: The letter “S” followed by the seven-digit student identification number (Click here to see an example)
The reset password for Chromebooks for elementary and middle school students is:
Email login: Your child’s seven-digit student identification number @dallasisd.org
Password: The letter “S” followed by the seven-digit student identification number
Each high school has slightly different login instructions for students, and the parent should have received that information through SchoolMessenger or an email.