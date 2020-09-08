Trending
The Hub

What is my student’s password to login to their device and access digital learning tools?

0
By on Headlines

To streamline password support for the first day of school, we reset the digital password for all student accounts.

The reset password for iPads for elementary and middle school students is:

Username: Your child’s seven-digit student identification number

Password: The letter “S” followed by the seven-digit student identification number (Click here to see an example)

iPad login

The reset password for Chromebooks for elementary and middle school students is:

Email login: Your child’s seven-digit student identification number @dallasisd.org

Password: The letter “S” followed by the seven-digit student identification number

Each high school has slightly different login instructions for students, and the parent should have received that information through SchoolMessenger or an email.

Share.

About Author

Connecting you to the personalities, places and perspectives of Dallas ISD

Related Posts

Technical Difficulties/Dificultades técnicas

Parents, we are experiencing technical difficulties with the phone lines and are working with the phone company to get those issues resolved. If your students are experiencing difficulties logging in to their devices and need help, please email the IT service desk at disd@service-now.com.  Please include your student’s name, student ID and phone number so we can contact you. We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience.

 

 

Padres, estamos experimentando dificultades técnicas con las líneas telefónicas y trabajando con la compañía de teléfonos para resolverlas. Si su estudiante tiene dificultades para ingresar a su dispositivo y necesita asistencia, por favor mande un correo electrónico al centro de ayuda a disd@service-now.com. Por favor incluya el nombre del estudiante, su ID de estudiante y su número de teléfono para que lo podamos contactar. Gracias por su paciencia y le pedimos disculpas por cualquier inconveniente que esto le haya podido causar.