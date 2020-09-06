Answers to the frequently asked questions about the first day of school

We are thrilled to welcome our students back on Tuesday, Sept. 8 for the first day of school!

We know this start of the school year looks different than previous years, so we’ve compiled answers to the most frequently asked questions about the start of the school.

How long is Dallas ISD offering 100% percent distance (at-home) learning?

Many students will have the option of returning to school for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 5. At this time, students moving between certain grade levels will have the option of returning to school a week early, on Monday, Sept. 28 (click here to learn more). In addition, our special education students in specialized units will also have an opportunity for an earlier start date, Sept. 17; see the specific question below regarding this start date.

We are asking all parents to go here to fill out a survey on their preference of face-to-face or distance learning once students can return to the campus. (Fill out the survey here)

Does my student need to wear a school uniform during distance learning?

While the student does not need to wear their school uniform, they should wear school-appropriate clothing.

What do I do if my child has not yet received an iPad, Chromebook or laptop?

We have been tirelessly working to ensure every student has the technology they need for distance learning. We are working over the three-day weekend to distribute additional devices to our schools, so any registered student who has not yet received a device should contact their campus on Sept. 8 about pickup.

What is my student’s password to login to their device and access digital learning tools?

To streamline password support for the first day of school, we reset the digital password for all student accounts.

The reset password for elementary and middle school students is:

Username: Your child’s seven-digit student identification number

Password: The letter “S” followed by the seven-digit student identification number

(Click here to see an example)

Each high school has slightly different login instructions for students, and the parent should have received that information through SchoolMessenger or an email.

What do I do if my child is still having trouble signing into their device or having issues with their password?

Every school has the information and ability to reset most student passwords. Parents needing password assistance should first contact their campus for assistance.

If they are not able to reach their campus, they can contact the IT Support Desk at 972-925-5630.

What should I do if the necessary learning apps are not loaded onto my student’s device?

Every student’s device should have the necessary apps preloaded on their device. If that is not the case, they should:

Send an email to disd@service-now.com Put in the email subject line: “Having Trouble Downloading Apps” List the student ID number and missing apps in the body of the email



This will generate a ticket that will go to an IT staff member to assist.

What is Parent Portal and how do I access it?

Parents can access their students’ curriculum, grades and distance learning tools through Parent Portal, which connects to the student information system or PowerSchool.

How do I figure out my child’s student ID number?

Please contact your child’s school to learn their student ID number.

My student does not have internet access, what do I do?

Fill out this form to receive a mobile internet hotspot.

How will distance learning work for students who receive special education services?

While remote learning for the 2020-2021 school year starts Sept. 8, at this time, a select number of students who receive special education service–specifically students in specialized self-contained classrooms–will have the choice to either continue distance learning or return to full-time on-campus learning starting Sept. 17.

Go here to see a more detailed FAQ regarding special education services.

How do I enroll my child?

It’s not too late to enroll your child for this school year. Go here to enroll online.

What are the important phone numbers to know?

Dallas ISD has several phone numbers to assist parents on the first day of school:

Contact Center for Back-to-School : 972-925-3700

: 972-925-3700 K–12 Enrollment : 972-925-5560

: 972-925-5560 Pre-K Enrollment : 214-932-7735

: 214-932-7735 New-to-the-country enrollment : 972-749-5760

: 972-749-5760 Technology Help Desk : 972-925-5630

: 972-925-5630 Employee Phone Line: 972-925-4200

Is Dallas ISD providing meals to students during distance learning?

Dallas ISD will offer curbside meal pickup on Thursdays through the first four weeks of the 2020–2021 school year. Learn more.

Why is my child being asked to take a beginning-of-the-year assessment this month?

Beginning-of-the-year assessments help teachers best understand where each student is academically and how to best support their learning. Students are encouraged to take the in-person assessment as scheduled by their campus between Sept. 9–30. Click here to learn more.