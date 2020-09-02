Step by step parent enrollment guide for 2020–2021

Leer en español/Read in Spanish
Need help enrolling in school? Here’s a step-by-step-guide.
Students who are new to Dallas ISD: Click here and then go the link that says “New K-12 students”
Students who are new to the country: Call 972-749-5760 for assistance.
Returning Students
Parents without a Parent Portal Account: Click here to watch an instructional video
How to Create A New Parent Portal Account
- To create an account, parents will need a student’s Access ID and Access Password from the school.
- Visit the Parent Portal login page – In your internet browser, type: powerschool.com/public
- Create an account
- Click on Create Account tab
- Click on Create Account
- Enter parent name, email, desired username (cannot contain special characters such as !,.$) and a password
- Enter
- Full Student Name
- Student Access ID
- Student Access Password, and
- Relationship to student to link the student information
- Click enter
- You will be taken back to the Parent Sign In. Enter your username and password
- For New Kinder – 12th grade students to District, click on 2020 – 2021 New Student Enrollment (K-12)
- For current Kinder – 12th grade students in the District, click on 2020 – 2021 Returning Student Enrollment (K-12)
- Enter all required information
- After the ESignature page, review all information and
- Submit the form
- You will be directed to a Submission Confirmation Page once you have successfully submitted the form
- The data controller will process the application and contact parents regarding the status of enrollment