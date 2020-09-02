Trending
Step by step parent enrollment guide for 2020–2021

Leer en español/Read in Spanish

Need help enrolling in school? Here’s a step-by-step-guide.

Students who are new to Dallas ISD: Click here and then go the link that says “New K-12 students”

Students who are new to the country: Call 972-749-5760 for assistance.

Returning Students
Parents without a Parent Portal Account: Click here to watch an instructional video

How to Create A New Parent Portal Account

  • To create an account, parents will need a student’s Access ID and Access Password from the school.
  • Visit the Parent Portal login page – In your internet browser, type:  powerschool.com/public
  • Create an account
    • Click on Create Account tab
    • Click on Create Account
  • Enter parent name, email, desired username (cannot contain special characters such as !,.$) and a password
  • Enter
    • Full Student Name
    • Student Access ID
    • Student Access Password, and
    • Relationship to student to link the student information
    • Click enter
  • You will be taken back to the Parent Sign In. Enter your username and password
    • For New Kinder – 12th grade students to District, click on 2020 – 2021 New Student Enrollment (K-12)
    • For current Kinder – 12th grade students in the District, click on 2020 – 2021 Returning Student Enrollment (K-12)
  • Enter all required information
  • After the ESignature page, review all information and
  • Submit the form
  • You will be directed to a Submission Confirmation Page once you have successfully submitted the form
  • The data controller will process the application and contact parents regarding the status of enrollment
