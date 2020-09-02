Step by step parent enrollment guide for 2020–2021

Leer en español/Read in Spanish

Need help enrolling in school? Here’s a step-by-step-guide.

Students who are new to Dallas ISD: Click here and then go the link that says “New K-12 students”

Students who are new to the country: Call 972-749-5760 for assistance.

Returning Students

Parents without a Parent Portal Account: Click here to watch an instructional video

How to Create A New Parent Portal Account